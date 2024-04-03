Game #7 GameThread: Jays @ Astros

Today’s Twitter complaint is that Davis Schneider isn’t in the lineup today after the big home run yesterday.

The reasoning is that Cristian Javier is much, much better against RHB than LHB. Of course, Schneider could be in for IFK.

Chris Bassitt is the starting pitcher, coming off a poor first start of the season.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - RF Jose Altuve - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH Bo Bichette - SS Kyle Tucker - RF Justin Turner - DH Alex Bregman - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Yainer Diaz - C Alejandro Kirk - C Jon Singleton - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Chas McCormick - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Jeremy Pena - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Mauricio Dubon - CF Chris Bassitt - RHP Cristian Javier - RHP

There are things I don’t think plays should say:

After the game Schneider said “I’m surprised [Hader] didn’t throw me a fastball. Fastballs up are kind of my Kryptonite. But he just hung a slider in there.”

I guess everyone knows that, but I’m against saying it anyway.