Jays Get One-Hit

Jays 0 Astros 8

Well, that game/series could have hardly gone worse. At least they weren’t no-hit again. Daulton Varsho hit a one-out double in the second inning, but we couldn’t score him.

They did manage to take 7 walks.

And the pitching wasn’t much better.

Chris Bassitt went 4.1, allowing 9 hits and 3 walks with 3 strikeouts. That added up to 4 earned runs, two of which scored after he left the game (his first start was much the same, with relievers allowing inherited runners to score).

Relievers:

Nate Pearson gave up 2 hits, getting the last two outs of the fifth, allowing both inherited runs to score.

Tim Mayza got the first out of the sixth while giving up 2 hits, an earned run on a home run, and a strikeout.

Trevor Richards got the last two outs of the sixth, getting a strikeout.

Wes Parsons threw the last two innings, allowing 2 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 1 k with 2 home runs allowed.

No Jays of the Day.

The Other Award? Bassitt (-.081 WPA), Pearson (-.062), Kirk (-.111, 0 for 3 with a k), Bo (-.075, 0 for 4, k), Vlad (-.070, 0 for 3, walk, k) and IKF (-.066, 0 for 2, walk, k).

Considering how they have played, 3-4 isn’t a bad record.

Tomorrow is an off day. Then, on Friday, we have an afternoon game against the Yankees in New York (1:00 pm Eastern). Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. Old friend Marcus Stroman starts for the Evil Empire.