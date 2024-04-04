Taking Wing: Yariel Rodriguez

Note: last season, I did this column roughly weekly, profiling three minor leaguers who were having interesting seasons. I had fun writing it, and it seems like a few people enjoyed it, so I’m going to bring it back for 2024. This year, instead of doing three short blurbs a week, I’m going to try to go a little deeper on one guy.

When your team maybe almost kinda had a shot at signing Shohei Ohtani but missed, pivoting to another pitcher with big stuff out of NPB might seem like a logical consolation prize. Yariel Rodriguez isn’t Ohtani, though, nor for that matter is he Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A 27 year old reliever, even one coming of a dominant campaign with a 1.15 ERA, isn’t the coup Canadian fans were hoping for this past winter. Now that we’ve gotten three looks at Rodriguez (two in the spring and one start on Tuesday for the Buffalo Bisons), though, it at least looks like there are some reasons to get excited.

Rodriguez had a solid career as a starter in his native Cuba’s Serie Nacional, mostly with Ganaderos de Camaguey. For the 2020 season, he made the move to Japan and the Chunichi Dragons of NPB. Over two seasons in the Dragons’ rotation, he logged 36 starts and posted a respectable 3.47 ERA. He logged solid strikeout totals but struggled with issuing too many walks, and for the 2022 season he was moved to the bullpen. In his new role, his K rate jumped a bit to 28% while his walks came under control and he posted a dominant 1.15 ERA in 56 games. Not coincidentally, the move to short appearances lead to a spike in his fastball velocity from 92-93mph to 94-96, with the odd pitch scraping 100.

He built further on that breakout last spring while representing Cuba at the WBC, sitting 95 and touching 98 in a couple of 65-70 pitch short starts and dominating with a nasty breaking ball. That performance convinced him to sit out the 2023 NPB season in order to force a move to MLB. The Jays were the beneficiary, signing him to a deal with four years and $26m fully guaranteed, with a fifth year player option for $6m that converts to a team option for $10m if he declines and roughly $4m in performance bonuses.

Rodriguez made two appearances with the big league club this spring, although I’ll be relying on the first (a 36 pitch outing against the Twins) for my stats as the second, at the Orioles’ minor league complex, didn’t have StatCast recording. Optioned to Buffalo to keep building up his arm strength in anticipation of a Blue Jays debut early in the season, he made his first start on Tuesday afternoon, throwing 55 pitches in four innings of domination of the Worchester Red Sox.

The concerning part first: the growth in Rodriguez’ fastball was the impetus for his move to MLB, but thus far it hasn’t fully translated. In the spring, he sat 94mph and touched 96, while in the longer outing in Buffalo he was the same 91-94 he had been in Japan. He’s still building up arm strength after a year away from pitching in games, so it’s definitely possible the velo grows over time. The pitch has also been pretty straight in his two outings so far. Rodriguez throws from a pretty vertical arm slot with backspin, so there’s nearly zero horizontal movement. Disappointingly, though, it’s so far also demonstrated below average vertical carry. He does spin it at about 2400 RPM, which is easily plus, so it may be a case where a small tweak to his grip will unlock better movement. As is, though, it’s a 40 pitch on the 20-80 scouting scale based on his velocity in Buffalo, or fringe average at his spring training speed. Other pitchers with similar heaters have worked as starters by leaning on command and their other offerings. Joe Musgrove and late career Lance Lynn are reasonable comps. Rodriguez has the tools to cover for an unimposing heater, but I’m sure the Jays still hope the pitch that was so impressive in the WBC shows up at some point.

If the fastball hasn’t quite lived up to its billing, everything else has looked impressive so far. Playing off of it is an unusual splitter. It comes in at 88, which is very hard for any change up and especially for a guy whose fastball is just 4-6 mph harder. What it lacks in velocity separation it makes up for in big movement, though. The splitter drops about 6 inches more than the fastball and has an outstanding 14.5 inches of run to his arm side. The pitch has been graded as just average-ish in the past, but the raw movement numbers suggest it may have taken a step forward, and the results support that. He’s thrown eight of them so far, hitters have swung at three, and they have yet to make contact.

The stars of the Yariel Rodriguez show are the breaking balls, though. First, he spins a huge slow curve at about 75mph and 2700RPM. The (lack of) speed and high spin combine to induce 63 inches of vertical break and more than a foot of horizontal run. It’s actually not dissimilar from potential future rotation mate Bowden Francis’, and closely resembles Angels’ starter Reid Detmers. Detmers in particular is an instructive comparison. His hammer was graded very highly as a prospect, but as a pro he’s found that it’s so big it doesn’t generate many swings (because he has to aim about two feet above the umpire’s head to get it to clip the bottom of the zone by the time it gets to the plate). It’s an effective weapon to steal a strike, and hitters who do swing can’t often do much with it, but Detmers had to develop a slider to be the source of his swings and misses. Rodriguez already has that second breaker, and it’s a weapon. The slider is also fairly slow, around 83-85mph, but he spins it at a borderline elite 2750RPM and gets almost 41 inches of drop and a foot of horizontal run. It’s a potential 70 on the 20-80 scale, the kind of pitch that a pitcher’s whole approach can revolve around. It doesn’t seem that Rodriguez has quite dialed in his command of the breaking stuff yet, but he’s had that in past seasons and should be able to get strikes with both.

The big question with Rodriguez is whether he can hold up to a starter’s workload. If the fastball averages 92, starting is possible but there will be a lot of pressure on his command and his other three pitches. Part of his struggle with walks in Japan was likely due to the need to keep his hittable fastball out of the heart of the zone. If he can get closer to where he was in the WBC, sitting 94-5 and touching higher when he needs it, and/or if he can translate his excellent feel for spin into more movement, he has the complete arsenal to rack up strikeouts in the middle of an MLB rotation. Even if he falls short, we know he’ll throw harder in short stints, and combined with the slider he’ll be a formidable bullpen arm as a setup man or possibly in a high end multi inning role. It’ll be something to keep a close eye on as he keeps ramping up his workload over the next couple of weeks, and given the struggles of the Blue Jays’ pitching staff so far it seems likely that he’ll be in Toronto in one role or another pretty soon.