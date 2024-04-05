The Soggy Situation – April 5th, 2024

Good Evening, welcome to The Soggy Situation. I’m TacoWithAStache.

The Toronto Blue Jays have now played seven games, and it is time to take our first look at The Soggy Situation. This series will not be a recap of the games but rather a measure of how saturated our blankets have become. To ascertain the heights of our humidity, I will be using the scientific method of looking at the 5 most rec’d comments from each game thread and the most rec’d comment from the recap. Random, out-of-context comments should be an unimpeachable way to take the level of our humectation.

March 28th, 2024 – Blue Jays 8 - Tampa Bay Rays 2

The Jays started giving up a first-batter home run but came through 8-2 in the end.

Is it too early to get annoyed at this team

-Buck_Martinez - 5 recs

I wasn’t happy about the IKF signing but I didn’t realize that the reason I would most hate it would be Buck’s commenting .... I probably should have known

-nute39jays - 4 recs

Love that they’re scoring with runners on and 2 out.

-TwitchyJC - 4 recs

Well George.....the whole season depends on your first at bat.

-Tom Dakers - 3 recs

Four innings for Berríos. Time to pull him, Schneider.

-Since_1977 - 3 recs

The first batch could be considered mildly damp at best. But this was during an Opening Day win, so we haven’t had much time for accumulation yet. Let’s see what the recap offers.

“In all, Jose pitched 91 pitches and struck out 59.” Neat!

-DavidLondon - 12 recs

Although a neat feat, I’m not sure our facts are complete.

March 29th, 2024 – Blue Jays 2 - Tampa Bay Rays 8

Springer dingered but to no avail.

Jays will want to forget this one.

-TorontoKen - 3 recs

Wow great catch and smart base running, always tag on foul balls!

-nute39jays - 3 recs

Hmmm. Really sloppy defence today. We beat our selves more than the Rays beat us.

-TheInsideJob - 3 recs

Well manger brings in blow out guy, gives everyone that feeling...

-TorontoKen - 3 recs

Let’s get all the errors out of the system today

-TheInsideJob - 2 recs

Whew, is it getting moist in here or are you just happy to see me? Game 2’s loss brought about what you’d expect. And the ump sure didn’t help things.

The tone was set when the Ump made 2 wrong calls that would have resulted in walks for Springer and Turner in the first inning. Assuming things go exactly the same we would’ve had the bases loaded with Varsho at the plate and 1 out. Those 2 calls settled Civale. If we got to him early and drove up his pitch count, the game probably plays out differently. Rays can thank the Ump for a big assist tonight. Everything that could potentially go wrong went wrong today. It’s good to get it out of the system and we go again tomorrow. Positives. Another homer for Springer. Vladdy looks good. Turner and IKF getting their first hits. Another RBI for Kirk. I’d play Clement tomorrow at 3rd base. We need a bit more from the bottom of our order. The bottom of the Rays order was really good today. Ours, not so much. I think this pretty much means Gausman pitches on Sunday to either win the series or split the series. Interesting note. Rays took the lead last night with a homer and lost 8 2. We took the lead tonight with a homer and lost 8 2.

-TheInsideJob - 8 recs

It seems we’re keeping a bit of a level head above water.

March 30th, 2024 – Blue Jays 1 - Tampa Bay Rays 5

A lethargic loss leaves us longing.

I remember this offence from last year

-BlueJayMatt - 4 recs

Y’know those hot takes about Schneider being the first to lose his job might not be so off base...

-TheOriginalSB - 4 recs

Clement looked like a starting thirdbaseman,

-TorontoKen - 4 recs

Good thing we brought in IKF because we need a good defender for 3rd......

-nute39jays - 3 recs

Getting eaten alive on the bases.

-SportsOgre57 - 3 recs

This collection is mostly soaked, although Clement saved it from being a complete bath.

I know it’s 3 games in but it’s frustrating when the concerns I had in the offseason were brought to light so quickly. Kiermaier gets taken out of the game and he’s replaced with Clement. Clement is a fantastic defender in the Infield, but this is where you really need a competent fourth OF. This is basic roster construction. The lineup has little depth as we saw. I like Vogelbach vs RHP but even I’ll admit having him in the top 4 isn’t a great sign. And it’s not that he didn’t deserve it - he’s legitimately a top 4 Hitter vs RHP based on who was in the lineup. And that’s a real problem because you should have more than 3 hitters better than Vogelbach. Kikuchi didn’t look great and the Jays really need the 2023 Kikuchi. It’s one start and he has more time to prove himself, but the Jays can’t afford him to struggle to go 5 innings with nearly a 1:1 K:BB. It’s clear the Jays need more offence. As much as I like Clement and Biggio and Kiermaier and Varsho you shouldn’t have more than 1 of them in the lineup at any time. You can generously say 2 of them at the same time. But the reality is the Jays need more offence from those spots and you can see it they’re missing that offensive depth that having a 115-125 wRC+ bat would give the team life on offence. They’re not a fun team to watch as constructed. And not because they lost, it just wasn’t even a fun game to watch. I said it in the game thread bit Kikuchi was at 60 pitches through 3 innings and all the walks just makes the game drag on. After Bichette hits I’m not looking forward to watching at bats from anybody. I’m just waiting for Springer to come up again.

Atkins should give up his hard hat because this makes him sound bad at construction.

March 31st, 2024 – Blue Jays 9 - Tampa Bay Rays 2

Bouncing back to split the series.

Imagine if our farm could produce a couple Gausman-like dependable studs every 5 years or so ?

-pathfinder_borealis - 4 recs

Ah, no big deal - you’re going to get that in split squad spring training games. It is still spring training, right?

-inv8r - 4 recs

-inv8r - 3 recs

Would it have killed you to put KK in CF, Varsho in LF and Schieder at 2B IKF at 3B?>

-TorontoKen - 3 recs

Wow definitely didn’t expect that to stand haha Clement better be in the lineup tomorrow!

-nute39jays - 3 recs

What can I say that isn’t already conveyed by the Ernie gif?

They need to find a way to get Schneider in there more often. Really adds power after the first 4 and gives the lineup some depth. Clement is a nice piece too.

-TwitchyJC - 7 recs

There’s no way Schneider doesn’t see the potential in Schneider and benches him.

April 1st, 2024 – Blue Jays 0 - Houston Astros 10

Are we sure getting no-hit by Blanco wasn’t some elaborate joke?

Frankly? I hope Blanco can do it. Drafted finally in his mid 20’s. Supporting his mom washing cars as he re-tooled his game since he couldn’t hit and had to learn to pitch. And here he is. About to no hit a good MLB team in his debut. Damn good show even if he doesn’t do it.

-DangYouToHeck - 5 recs

well this has been a rude awakening. growing pains for young Bowden. i still really like his stuff

-Buck_Martinez - 5 recs

When I had dreams of being a ball player I used to imagine doing what Blanco just did (only it was to The Yankees). I bet he dreamed about doing this. I bet he worked himself damn near to death trying to be able to do this. We just saw that kid’s dream happen right there

-DangYouToHeck - 4 recs

you know, on the whole this Francis start isn’t totally discouraging. 7 K’s backed up by a 32% whiff rate, just one walk. The curve in particular has gotten whiffs on over 50% of swings. The Astros have pounded his mistakes with no mercy, but that’s not going to happen every game. Most teams are not as good as the Astros, and most nights the Astros aren’t going to bat 1.000 every time the pitcher makes a mistake.

-ice_hawk10 - 3 recs

Daulton Varsho can’t be a terrible hitter if this team wants to compete

-ice_hawk10 - 3 recs

Even after a no-hitter, our lads put a silver lining on things. Almost makes you begin to hope.

No. Seriously. That was a great April fools joke everyone. I didn’t watch the game, but you’re taking it too far now. Where is the real game recap?

-Link Floyd - 11 recs

The greatest jokes are based in reality.

April 2nd, 2024 – Blue Jays 2 - Houston Astros 1

Davis Schneider secures his playing time with a final-out go-ahead home run!

Tomorrow is my birthday. I will be 56. A happy, lucky old man like me wants for very little but I would love a series win tomorrow.

-DangYouToHeck - 12 recs

Nice job, Green. And amazing work, Davis. Keep giving him and Ernie opportunities.

-Junior Felix, Jr. - 8 recs

Just play Davis everyday man. The lineup sucks, Varsho has hit cleanup a few times. Put Davis there.

-delv213 - 7 recs

Love that little fist pump Davis does rounding first.

-SportsOgre57 - 6 recs

Schneider >>> biggio

-macdo - 4 recs

Dang grows older, macdo stays true, and Davis gives all of us a present. Life is good.

Yimi G. deserves a greater mention in the recap. Yes, he pitched the 7th but he came in with runners on first and third with no outs and kept the Astros from scoring and gave Davis a chance to be a hero.

-Junior Felix, Jr. - 17 recs

I concur that our phonetically challenged reliever deserves praise for his performance.

April 3rd, 2024 – Blue Jays 0 – Houston Astros 8

Schneider rides the pine during Jays 1-hit effort.

good chuckle at Blair’s comment - ‘this game was over 3 days ago’

-epoxypatch - 6 recs

If not for Davis, we would have been shut out 3 games in a row. The Yankees are going to look at this and do exactly the same at the Bronx.

-TheInsideJob - 5 recs

#FreeDavisSchneider

-StevePearcesSecretStash - 5 recs

So, the Jays went 1-2 in a series where they got outscored 19-2 and outhit 35-9!

-Frag - 4 recs

Was no one else in the bullpen available? Pearson should never inherit runners

-Buck_Martinez - 4 recs

The tide is rising. Only the recap can save us now.

Not starting Davis after he single handedly saved us from embarrassment this series is as farcical as pulling Berrios. I have had enough of this FO and management team’s process

-DelAbbot - 14 recs

I look around. All I can see are the cold, damp eyes of the down-sodden. Hope dares not tread here.

There you have it. After seven games, it appears that our blankets are definitely on the soggy side. Hopefully, the team can turn things around, or it’s going to be a long, wet summer for all of us. Until next time, stay clammy, Banterers.

This has been: