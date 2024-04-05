Game #8 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

We’ve already mentioned the Parsons DFA and Espino’s addition to the active roster.
It is a rare afternoon Friday game. I have squash this morning, so I’ll be watching the early innings from the bar at the squash courts (it is such a sacrifice)
Schneider is in the lineup against Marcus Stroman (who tends to keep the ball low in the strike zone).
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|George Springer - RF
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Justin Turner - DH
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Jon Berti - 3B
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Jose Trevino - C
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
Loading comments...