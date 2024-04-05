 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #8 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

By Tom Dakers
/ new
New York City Aerials Photo by C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images

We’ve already mentioned the Parsons DFA and Espino’s addition to the active roster.

It is a rare afternoon Friday game. I have squash this morning, so I’ll be watching the early innings from the bar at the squash courts (it is such a sacrifice)

Schneider is in the lineup against Marcus Stroman (who tends to keep the ball low in the strike zone).

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - RF Gleyber Torres - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Juan Soto - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF
Justin Turner - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Davis Schneider - 2B Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Anthony Volpe - SS
Alejandro Kirk - C Alex Verdugo - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Jon Berti - 3B
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Jose Trevino - C
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...