Jays DFA Wes Parsons

I was surprised when Wes Parsons wasn’t DFAed in the numbers crunch at the end of spring training, but the team decided they wanted him as a longman. Gausman was not ready to go deep into his first start, and they didn't know how much they could get out of Bowden Francis, so a longman seemed like a good idea. Why Parsons was chosen is still a good question.

Parsons appeared in two games with a 10.80 ERA in 5 innings (so he did eat some innings, and those two games were lost before he got into the game).

Paolo Espino his spot on the roster. Espino had a nice spring (and uses all your vowel scrabble pieces), with a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings, with 2 walks and 24 strikeouts. He made one start for Buffalo, going 6 shutout innings with 4 hits, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. He can fill the longman role or perhaps take the fifth starter job if Bowden Francis doesn’t bounce back from his first poor start.

Keeping Parsons caused the team to DFA Yosver Zulueta off a waiver claim to the Reds. Zulueta had a rough 2023 season and didn’t look good in spring training, but still he had a live arm (though his ERA is 20.25 after 2 AAA appearances for the Reds, with 4 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts in 1.1 innings.