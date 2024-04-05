Jays Shutout Yankees

Jays 3 Yankees 0

What a great start from Yusei Kikuchi. 5.1 innings, 4 hits (all singles), 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. He was in control all the way through. I thought John Schneider was very smart to have him pitch to Juan Soto leading off the 6th, before taking him out of the game.

Yimi Garcia got the last two outs of the sixth. He got the win.

Genesis Cabrera got the first two outs of the seventh but gave up a walk, and John pulled him for

Trevor Richards got the last out of the seventh and threw a perfect 8th, getting 3 strikeouts in his 4 outs.

Chad Green came in for the 9th. He got a ground out and a fly out. and then Anthony Rizzo lined one to right that, I thought, George Springer should have caught, but he played it off the wall. Another single brought the tying run to the plate. But Alex Verdugo hit a soft fly to Springer. That’s a save for Green.

We didn’t do much offensively until Ernie Clement came in to pinch-hit for Cavan Biggio in the seventh and hit a home run to left field (407 feet, 104.9 mph).

We got two more in the eighth. Alejandro Kirk hit a one-out single. Daulton Varsho followed with a single to center. John took Kirk out to have Brian Serven pinch run at that point, which was an important move.

A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third (Kirk would have never moved up on that ball. A walk and a wild pitch scored Serven. Another wild pitch scored Varsho, and it was 3-0. As much as Vlad had a poor at-bat, he kept the at-bat going long enough for the wild pitches that brought in the two runs.

We did have 7 hits today. Kirk had 3 of them. But we had 0 fors from:

Vlad, 0 for 5, 3 k.

Bo, 0 for 5, 1 k.

Turner, 0 for 3, walk, k. But at least he made some hard contact.

Schneider, 0 for 4, k.

IKF, 0 for 3, walk, k.

Jays of the Day: Kikuchi (.311 WPA), Richards (.191, great job, Trevor), Clement (.182), and Serven (.091, great job pinch running).

Honourable mention: Cabrera, Garcia and Green. And let’s give one to John Schneider for making the right moves. He gets a lot of blame for losses, but every move he made worked today.

Other Award: Bo (-.143), Schneider (-.099) and Vlad (-.091)

Tomorrow, we have a night game (7:00 Eastern). Kevin Gausman vs. Clarke Schmidt.