Saturday Bantering: Jays Bits

We have several changes in tonight’s lineup. IKF is out, Turner plays third, Vogelbach DHes. And no Davis Schneider.

Hopefully, this Jays lineup can score some runs:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF Gleyber Torres - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Juan Soto - RF Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Justin Turner - 3B Anthony Rizzo - 1B Daniel Vogelbach - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH Ernie Clement - 2B Alex Verdugo - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Volpe - SS Brian Serven - C Austin Wells - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Clarke Schmidt - RHP

If you are like me and think that Yankees’ catchers get good framing ratings, not because they are good at framing but because umpires tend to lean toward the Yankees.....Yesterday was for you:

The Jays made an international free agent signing:

Sources: Cuban international free agent OF Yorman Licourt (20) have agreed to a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, pending physical.



Estimated bonus: $600,000.



Licourt will travel to the Dominican Republic in the coming days. He left Cuba in 2023 and settled in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/83nHQTrWiZ — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 5, 2024

#BlueJays ⚾️

Why yesterday's matchup against Juan Soto was the most impressive moment of Trevor Richards' Blue Jays tenure... and what he's doing differently this year with his changeup (hint: a lot).



Let's start here: pic.twitter.com/1JU004zkaG — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) April 6, 2024

I'm sorry to hear that Shane Bieber is joining the long list of pitchers undergoing Tommy John this season.

Also Trevor Story was injured yesterday: