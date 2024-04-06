 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Bantering: Jays Bits

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

We have several changes in tonight’s lineup. IKF is out, Turner plays third, Vogelbach DHes. And no Davis Schneider.

Hopefully, this Jays lineup can score some runs:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - RF Gleyber Torres - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Juan Soto - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF
Justin Turner - 3B Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Ernie Clement - 2B Alex Verdugo - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Volpe - SS
Brian Serven - C Austin Wells - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Clarke Schmidt - RHP

If you are like me and think that Yankees’ catchers get good framing ratings, not because they are good at framing but because umpires tend to lean toward the Yankees.....Yesterday was for you:

The Jays made an international free agent signing:

I'm sorry to hear that Shane Bieber is joining the long list of pitchers undergoing Tommy John this season.

Also Trevor Story was injured yesterday:

