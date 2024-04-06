Rally Falls Just Short, Jays Lose 9-8

It got late early in the Bronx tonight. Kevin Gausman didn’t have it at all, and the Jays were down 6-0 and in their bullpen before the end of the second inning. In a refreshing change from their first four losses this season, though, the offence saw the dying of the light this evening and decided to rage against it a little bit.

Moral victories go down as losses in the standings, but after how feeble the offence has looked for almost all of the past five games it’s heartening that they actually out-hit the Yankees 12-10 and forced them to use the back end of their bullpen. Pair some offensive games like this with some passable starting pitching and they’ll be in good shape.

The offence nibbled away at Clarke Schmidt but never quite broke through. George Springer and Ernie Clement hit doubles in the first and second, respectively, but were stranded.

After Gausman’s meltdown, they clawed one back in each of the third and fourth, the latter being scored by Clement after his second double of the night. Schmidt was chased with one out and Bo Bichette on first in the fifth, but Luke Weaver came on in relief and avoided conceding any runs.

Weaver worked a quiet sixth, but things went sideways for him in the seventh. Vlad lead off with a homer to the opposite field, Bichette doubled, Turner walked, and Daniel Vogebach followed with a double of his own to cut the deficit to five. Clement brought Turner home with a sac fly to make it 9-5 with just one out and a man on second, forcing Aaron Boone to go to his bullpen. Victor Gonzales was brought in to face the lefty Varsho, but John Schneider countered by swapping him for Davis Schneider. Schneider chopped a ball to third and Vogelbach got himself trapped in a shuffle-down for the second out, and Alejandro Kirk (hitting for Serven) grounded out for the third.

They got one more chance in the ninth. Ian Hamilton walked Turner and Vogebach. Clement hit a grounder into the hole that almost resulted in everyone being safe, but Anthony Volpe was just able to catch the trundling Vogebach at second. Schneider lofted a ball just over Soto’s glove at the wall in right for a double, scoring Turner to bring the tying run to the plate and forcing Boone to call on closer Clay Holmes. Holmes got Kirk to ground out, bringing the Jays within two, and a Cavan Biggio single brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the form of George Springer. Holmes got him swinging to end it.

It was an ugly night for Kevin Gausman. He cam out throwing only about 89-91mph and struggling to hit his spots in the cold. It doesn’t seem like he’s hurt, and the fastball did slowly work up to 95, but the effectiveness was never there. Judge and Stanton both went deep in the first (Judge’s a bomb, Stanton’s a short porch special). In the second, a bizarre catcher’s interference call (Anthony Volpe hit Brian Serven’s glove well after he’d caught the pitch), a walk, and a line single loaded the bases with none out. Gleyber Torres came about a foot short of a grand slam, but his sac fly, a passed ball, and a ground single brought all the runners home anyway and chased Gausman out of the game after one and a third.

Mitch White came in for mop up duty and managed fine. He got out of the immediate jam with a double play, and ended up going four and a third, giving up two runs on an Anthony Rizzo homer and allowing four hits and two walks total while striking out a pair. He’d be charged with a third earned when Tim Mayza allowed an inherited runner to score in the sixth.

Nate Pearson worked the seventh and eighth. He looked pretty good, bumping 100 and striking out three, although he gave up a pair of walks and a double.

Jays of the Day: Only Vogebach (0.189) had the number (and didn’t really deserve it given that his baserunning cost two crucial outs), but Springer and Bichette get a nod for getting on three times with a double each, and Clement deserves a nod for his doubles

Not their best night: Gausman (-0.362) burned this one down before it really got started. Varsho had a rough night too, the only starter who didn’t get on.

Game three goes tomorrow at 1:35pm ET. Bowden Francis (0-1, 11.81) will look to recover from a messy first start of the year, while the offence will contend with Luis Gil (0-0, 1.93)