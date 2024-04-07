 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #10 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Even though it fell short, it was great to see the comeback last night. Maybe we won’t fall so far behind today.

It is the last game of the long road trip, it would be nice to win it and finish the trip at .500. Tomorrow is the Home Opener.

Mattingly spoke some yesterday:

And it is Hazel Mae’s birthday. Happy Birthday to her.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Juan Soto - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Cavan Biggio - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Ernie Clement - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Volpe - SS
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 2B Austin Wells - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
Bowden Francis - RHP Luis Gil - RHP

Generally, when a team is losing big early, the plate umpire tends to lean their way, not so much last night:

