Game #10 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Even though it fell short, it was great to see the comeback last night. Maybe we won’t fall so far behind today.

It is the last game of the long road trip, it would be nice to win it and finish the trip at .500. Tomorrow is the Home Opener.

Mattingly spoke some yesterday:

Don Mattingly:



“I think that we, as an offence to this point, have been a little wavy. We’ve had some games where we score and other games where we don’t look as good. Last night is really more what we’re looking for.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 7, 2024

And it is Hazel Mae’s birthday. Happy Birthday to her.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Juan Soto - RF Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Anthony Rizzo - 1B Cavan Biggio - RF Giancarlo Stanton - DH Ernie Clement - 3B Alex Verdugo - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Anthony Volpe - SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 2B Austin Wells - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Bowden Francis - RHP Luis Gil - RHP

Generally, when a team is losing big early, the plate umpire tends to lean their way, not so much last night: