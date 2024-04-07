Jays Lose To Yankees

Jays 3 Yankees 8

I hate it when we play the Yankees. Almost all the pictures we have from the game show only the Yankees, which is annoying.

Like yesterday, the Jays fell behind early and couldn’t make the comeback happen.

Bowden Frances threw two good innings, and then the third happened. He gave out a one-out walk, and, after a Gleyber Torres strikeout, Juan Soto singled, Aaron Judge walked, Anthony Rizzo walked (bringing in a run), and then Giancarlo Stanton hit one over the left-field wall (417 feet). And that was pretty much the game.

Francis went 3 innings, giving up 5 earned, on 2 hits, 3 walks, a hit batter, and 5 strikeouts. His second poor outing

There were a ton of walks today. The Jays gave out 7 and collected 6. They were costly.

Paolo Espino got his first work as a Blue Jay. He looked good, 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 walk. Francis better turn things around quickly (though I think Yariel Rodriguez is the one who will get Bowden’s spot).

Tim Mayza didn’t look good, once again, giving up a hit, a walk and a run, getting two outs.

Trevor Richards gave out two walks and ging two strikeouts in his inning, allowing an inherited runner to score..

Genesis Cabrera gave up 3 hits and 2 earned, with a strikeout, getting the last 4 outs.

I’d love to blame Angel Hernandez's eyesight for all the walks (and he had his moments), but it wasn’t his fault.

On offense, we only had 5 hits with 6 walks.

Springer, Guerrero, Bichette, Biggio, and Kiner-Falefa had one hit. Bichette and Kirk had two walks.

Jay of the Day: Bo (.146 WPA). He reached base 4 times, 1 hit, 2 walks, and he took a pitch off his elbow, which had me worried (actually, I’m still worried, I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses a game).

The Other Award winners were Francis (-.353), Clement (-.113 for a 0 for 4, 2k), and Biggio (-.100, 1 for 5).

The Jays are 4-6 after 10 games. The Home Opener is tomorrow. It is a 7:00 Eastern start. Jose Berrios gets the start.