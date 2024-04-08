Home Opener GameThread

We finally get the Home Opener. Coming home with a 4-6 start doesn’t seem bad in the abstract. They played three very good teams, all on the road. But the way the games went didn’t excactly leave a good taste in our mouths.

Jose Berrios gets the start. He’s made two good starts this season.

And we get our first look at this year’s renovations of Rogers Centre. Mike Wilner gives us a couple of pictures:

This is what you’ll see behind the plate at #Bluejays home opener tonight. A brand-new look with the renovations. And this is how the newly-refurbished-again place looks from the press box here in Deep Left Field. pic.twitter.com/qgcn3HBdk0 — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 8, 2024

There is some good news: Danny Jansen took batting practice today. I’d imagine he will play a game in Buffalo soon and then get called up.

Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are ‘feeling no pain’ (I was feeling no pain Saturday night; beer can be a good thing). The team says they will pitch for the Bisons ‘soon’.

We should have a poll on the date Yariel Rodriguez gets called up to the team.

Davis Schneider is in tonight’s lineup (as is Bo Bichette; I was worried he’d have to sit).

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS J.P. Crawford - SS George Springer - RF Julio Rodriguez - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Justin Turner - DH Mitch Garver - DH Davis Schneider - LF Cal Raleigh - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Ty France - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Dominic Canzone - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Josh Rojas - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Luis Castillo - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Go Jays Go