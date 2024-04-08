Great Start For Berríos, Jays Win Home Opener

Mariners 2 Blue Jays 5

José Berríos was as good as we’ve ever seen him. 6.2 innings (I’d have left him to get the third out of the inning, but then while Yimi Garcia is pitching so well, we might as well use him), just 4 hits, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He came out at 101 pitches after a two-out single, so it was a good moment.

Yimi got the third out on a strikeout. He gave up a J.P. Crawford home run to lead off the eighth and walked a batter but got out of the inning.

Chad Green pitched the ninth, giving up a Cal Raleigh home run (forcing Tom to add to the recap). He also gave up a double but got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Offensively, we did pretty well against Luis Castillo. We had 9 hits and a walk against him in 5 innings, with 4 earned runs.

We scored:

One in the second: Justin Turner led off with a double. Two outs later, Alejandro Kirk singled him home. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled after that, but Kirk couldn’t score from first on that, and Kevin Kiermaier struck out to end the inning.

Two in the third: Vlad had a one-out single, Bo doubled him to third, and Justin Turner walked. Davis Schneider got to a 2-2 count and hit a soft liner? soft fly? something in between would be the right term for a single, scoring two.

One in the fourth: Kiermaier hit a one-out single, stole second, and Vlad doubled him home.

One in the eighth: Schneider singled. Daulton Varsho pinch-ran and caused a balk by bouncing around off first base. Biggio was hit by pitch. IKF singled home Varsho.

The Jays had 11 hits:

2 for Vlad (with a double), IKF and Schneider.

1 for everyone else except George Springer, who went 0 for 4.

Kiner-Falefa and Kiemaier each stole a base.

And the Jays had several excellent defensive plays. Here’s two:

Kiermaier made an excellent running catch. And, another time, he made a terrific throw to third, getting the ball to IKF with Ty France roughly 15 feet short of the bag, but Isiah, instead of tagging the lead leg, tagged him in the chest after the foot got to the bag. The third base umpire called him out, but the replay challenge was quick.

Biggio made a terrific pickup and throw to first (Bo likely had an easier play, but it was just a great play.

Also, plate umpire CB Bucknor took a foul ball hard off the mask. For a moment, it looked like he would have to come out of the game, but no such luck. I’d love to blame some of his terrible ball/strike calls on the blow to the head, but CB is often bad on balls and strikes.

Jays of the Day: Berrios (.282 WPA), and let’s give one to Schneider (.085) for his 2 for 4, 2 RBI night. Honourable mention to Garcia, Bo, Vlad, Turner and Kirk (nice job behind the plate too).

No one gets the Other Award. Biggio had the low mark at -.066 despite the double.

Tomorrow it is Chris Bassitt vs. George Kirby. It is a 7:00 Eastern start time.