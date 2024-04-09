While the Triple-A season was already underway (since for some unfathomable reason the powers that be think more baseball in March is a good idea), the other three levels of the minors got underway last night. Below are notes on some of the more significant items from the very early going on the Blue Jays farm:

Alek Manoah made a rehab start for Dunedin Sunday, which now has home broadcasts so there was the ability to see it first hand. The statline was obviously quite rough, as Manoah couldn’t find the zone early landing just three strikes in his first 20 pitches (one of which was overturned on review, and another which was bunted foul so it was really 1-of-19).

He wasn’t missing badly though, and then it was like a switch went off and he really settled in, giving up one piece of solid contact to the next seven batters. Just as he seemed to be cruising like the 2022 vintage Manoah with two out in the second, he got tagged for a home run, two well hit singles, and then a hit-by-pitch to end the outing. While the results weren’t there, stuff-wise I thought he looked really good. His fastball was popping and his slider was breaking sharply (the changeup was barely used). But then, that didn’t really seem to be the issue last year.

Yariel Rodriguez has made two (short) starts for Buffalo, allowing just one hit in 6.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. The stuff has been quite impressive, using two sharp breaking balls with mid-90s heat to carve up IL hitters. He hasn't used his change-up much and the few were just so-so, and neither has he really turned over lineups so the jury's still out whether he's a viable starter. He definitely looks like he could be quite the weapon out of the bullpen though, especially if the Jays deployed him in a multi-inning role. I'm not holding my breath on that given their utter lack of creativity in this regard.

By contrast, Ricky Tiedemann and Chad Dallas haven't been as dynamic with the caveat that the weather conditions have been less than ideal so it's not a great baseline from which to evaluate. It's been the same story with Tiedemann, tantalizing stuff but still as much a thrower as pitcher and prone to losing the zone. Dallas's two starts have been okay with the fastball-cutter-curve mix, but the change-up is still just an occasional show pitch and I continue to think it'll work better in relief especially if he that allows the mid-90s velocity he'll show but doesn't maintain.

It's just one weekend, but 2023 first rounder Arjun Nimmala looked really good and very much like the real deal. Very smooth in the field, and knocked a home run after a couple in spring training. There were six strikeouts, but four looking so it wasn't being overmatched on swings and misses. Just based on this, I'd be at least rounding up on my conservation evaluation for the Top 40 ranking.

2022 first rounder Brandon Barriera started Saturday but exited in the middle of the second inning with some sort of arm issue after a pitch. This is obviously a worrying development on the heels of missing most of the last year, but one could hope it's more minor (he looked like he knew something wasn't right). There's a reason high school starting pitching is notorious for risk.

The most impressive pitcher was easily 2023 second rounder Landon Maroudis. His inning in the Spring breakout prospect game was okay, mid-90s on his fastball but lacking crisp snap on his breaking balls. That certainly wasn't the case Sunday over four perfect innings, needing just 38 pitches (28 strikes) to end the game with 5 strikeouts, 5 weak groundouts, and a couple unthreatening balls in the air. Sitting 93-94 on the fastball, both his curve and slider were very sharp, leaning on the former to put batters away. Didn't see much of the change-up, no real surprise given how dominant the rest was, but that's what I'll really be keeping my eye on.