TACO STAND – TOP 5 METHODS TO KEEP DRY

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, we look at my Top 5 methods of keeping dry during this unprecedentedly humid Spring.

Ah yes, Spring has sprung, but instead of dancing with the sunflowers to the songs of chirping birdies, we are stuck manning the bilge pump like we’re on the Titanic. And as we hope that Mark, Ross, and John are searching for ways to save this sinking ship, here are a few ways for us fans to help keep our Afghans arid.

5: Box Fans

I’m sure many of us have been in an unfortunate situation where we’ve had to deal with some kind of flooding in our home or workplace. And so, I’m sure many of us are aware that the clean up goes on, it becomes time to bust out the good ol’ box fan to help eliminate the excess moisture. Well, I say, why not build yourself into a fort of box fans? Not only will you be immersed in the ball park experience by the gentle breeze these produce, they also perform the double duty of being loud enough to drown out the Buckisms that we all know and loathe. However, they take the last spot in this list as they are a double-edged sword that also blocks out the more palatable commentary of Joe and Dan. Plus, some of us still like the dulcet tones of Buck and will eventually convince you that he is the best candidate to replace John Schneider this season.

4: Pee Pads

Sadly, my brother had to say goodbye to his faithful canine companion recently. But this led to him welcoming not one but two new puppies into his household. And unlike the objectively superior cat that takes about three seconds to figure out what a litter box is, puppies need time and patience to become housebroken. As such, I have it on good authority that you can get a large quantity of pee pads from Costco for a reasonable price. These large, absorbent sheets work wonders to help maintain a dry floor. But why stop there? With the quantity you can get of these things, why not cover your entire living room/den/Blue Jays viewing theatre with them? Cover the floors! Paper the walls! Drape them over the La-Z-Boy! The possibilities are endless! And, as a bonus, they come in blue! That makes these dehydrated dressings a dripster’s dream.

3: Silica Gel

For eons, the human race has been using silica gel packets to keep our products dry. From beef jerky to cannabis tins, you will find a packet of these miracle beads with a dire warning not to ingest. I am not here to refute that warning! Do Not Eat silica packets! It has long been known that the ancient Egyptians created mummies by force-feeding unwanted pharaohs silica packets. Instead, I suggest replacing the stuffing of your favourite bean bag chair with silica beads. You can get these in bulk easily enough online. Then, all you need is a knife to spill the beans, pack in the silica, and simply seal it up with a strip of duct tape. You’ll be sitting comfortably, secure that you’re safe in no time.

2: Copious Amounts of Alcohol

I may not drink these days, but that wasn’t always the case. I can certainly recall many a morning in which I was positively dehydrated, if not all of the events that led me to such a condition. Therefore, I propose replacing all non-alcoholic beverages with the nectar of the Gods*. Nothing could possibly go wrong with this plan when Bacchus has your back! Not only that, but most provinces in Canada make use of tax revenue from alcohol sales to fund local sports! By drinking more, you are directly contributing to the next generation of Canadian baseball players. That’s a win-win in my books!

*Under no circumstances should you replace all non-alcoholic beverages with alcoholic ones. Do not do this. Please drink responsibly.

1: Remember It’s Only A Game

My number one way to keep your sheets from becoming sodden is to simply remember that it’s only a game with a very long season. We’re all passionate fans who enjoy cheering on a team we love, but sometimes, we just need to take a step back and breathe. It’s early in the season, with plenty of time for things to straighten out. And if things continue to go pear-shaped or worse, there’s always next season. And the thing about relaxing and having a positive mental attitude is that it can be contagious. One thing will lead to another, and then a whole whack of us will realize that the sun will, indeed, rise tomorrow. And that sun will be glorious. And dry.

I hope these suggestions will help you, beloved Banterers, as we all navigate this saturated Spring into what will hopefully become a sizzling Summer of George and the boys charging into October. Please share any of your torrid tips in the comments below.