Tuesday Bantering: Bucknor and Stuff

CB Bucknor had a rough day. Not only did he take a ball in the mask (you know, when the ball hits straight on, it hurts, and you want it to glance off), but he also got less than 80% of his strike calls right.

The league wants more offense, and you have an umpire who limits offense.

The M's have a slight advantage, but the team behind often gets the advantage. By limiting offence by calling balls strikes, he made it harder for them to catch up.

Despite the Hugo’s Mom disapproved language, I agree with Tao...I like the aisle seat, and I don’t like to be on camera.

Home Plate Lady has an aisle seat like a civilized human being and I can almost guarantee that she doesn’t give a single solitary shit about her placement on your TV screen. — Tao of Stieb (@TaoofStieb) April 9, 2024

I also agree with this comment, if the team is confident, then being one game under .500 after 10 games shouldn’t change that at all. Whether they should be confident is another question, but 10 games shouldn’t change how they feel.

“I think if we’re worried about the start of the season after 10 games, then we lack an incredible amount of confidence." - Weary #Bluejays get it right for a night in Rogers Centre opener. Column from what felt like a big win over M's. https://t.co/zyWTUPchcJ — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) April 9, 2024

Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will pitch for the Bisons on Thursday and will likely be called up after that (unless there is soreness).

Danny Jansen looks to be on track to return near the end of the month.

Alek Manoah, well, he’s going to have to show he can find the strike zone before we talk about him being in the majors. He walked 4 (the first four he faced), gave up 5 hits, 6 earned, with 2 strikeouts in 1.2 innings for Dunedin.