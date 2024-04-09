Game #12 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

It was a nice win yesterday. Let’s have the same today.

The team says the plan for Alek Manoah to throw 75ish pitches in a game for the Bisons, which would mean that he’d be about at full strength in his next start. Getting up to full ability might take longer.

Tonight’s lineup against George Kirby

Today's Lineups MARINERS BLUE JAYS J.P. Crawford - SS George Springer - RF Julio Rodriguez - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Ty France - 1B Justin Turner - DH Mitch Haniger - RF Davis Schneider - LF Mitch Garver - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B Cal Raleigh - C Alejandro Kirk - C Dominic Canzone - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Josh Rojas - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF George Kirby - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Our friends at FOCO have some new bobbleheads. These ones Peanut characters in Blue Jays uniforms. Peanuts aren’t my particular brand of nerdism, but then, since I have my brand, I don’t judge other people’s brand of nerdism. And these are very cute.