GameThread Game #160: Blue Jays @ Orioles?

The Blue Jays are in Baltimore to play the Orioles in their final series of the year, but the remnants of Hurricane Ian may have other ideas.

Should there be a game today, here are the lineups the teams will trot out:

On October 3rd, we ask...



What day is it? #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/Y9yn1BzPBJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 3, 2022

On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. pic.twitter.com/sjDNFUR3vx — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 3, 2022

If there is a delay you can entertain yourself with this Extra Innings video from the Blue Jays.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)